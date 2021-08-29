Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Live events coming up in Orange Grove

Posted by 
Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 5 days ago

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Live events are coming to Orange Grove.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orange Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQmXM_0bgSlseP00

Expert session (on demand): CSP® Nexus

Sinton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

This free webinar will be hosted on-demand. Please note that the event will not take place on the date that is currently announced. We will inform you about the final date, as soon as the minimum...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4R07_0bgSlseP00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT279, Corpus Christi, TX 78469

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5fOp_0bgSlseP00

Bee County Sheriff's Office online auction 8/30/2021. Beeville, Texas TX

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Apple Towing Co | Apple Auctioneering Co is conducting an online auction with reserve on behalf of the Bee County Sheriff's Office. All participants in this sale are responsible to read...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN0Xv_0bgSlseP00

Agua Dulce High School

Agua Dulce, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1603 Hearn Ave, Agua Dulce, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/37afZEK to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpyeG_0bgSlseP00

Texas A&M Kingsville

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 University Blvd, Kingsville, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/37c9YY1 to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

Learn More

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

