Perry, NY

Perry calendar: Events coming up

Perry News Watch
 5 days ago

(PERRY, NY) Perry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

FLC Picnic Lunch

Warsaw, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2444 NY-19, Warsaw, NY

Following our Celebration Service, we will be having a picnic lunch together and everyone is invited! The church will providing pulled pork sandwiches and hotdogs, plus drinks, dessert, and all...

Cordelia A. Greene Library

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 S Main St, Castile, NY

Regular library hours are 2-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday; The library is closed Friday and Sunday.

Moonlit Torch Yoga

Wyoming, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 648 Kingsley Road, Wyoming, NY 14591

Escape to the woods for a special moonlit torch yoga in beautiful Wyoming, NY.

The Scarlet Silverfeet Report

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Dogwood Park Canine Club & Wolf Heart Training A JOINT VENTURE Project in development The Scarlet Silverfeet report is based on the adventures of Scarlet Silverfeet as she progresses through her...

Kids Day 2021!

Leicester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2943 Canandaigua St, Leicester, NY

Come Join us for Kids Day! Bounce House Face Painting and prizes for the kids Kids Eat Free Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Chips and a Drink. Adults will be $2 for a Meal.

