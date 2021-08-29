Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, TN

Live events on the horizon in Linden

Posted by 
Linden Digest
Linden Digest
 5 days ago

(LINDEN, TN) Live events are coming to Linden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyTdA_0bgSlhBe00

East Hickman Self Storage of Lyles, TN

Lyles, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Great units available in the Lyles, TN area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. East Hickman Self...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCTmQ_0bgSlhBe00

The Cliftones

Clifton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 Harbor Drive, Clifton, TN

Get your "Cliftone" fix! On the patio and pleasing the crowd all afternoon at the Clifton Marina Bar & Grill!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaTfY_0bgSlhBe00

Sunday Evening Worship Service

Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN

We gather again on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. for worship. Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Share Share Share Share Share

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWeKv_0bgSlhBe00

National Banana Pudding Festival

Centerville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 142 North Central Avenue, Centerville, TN 37033

Live music on 2 stages, activities for all ages, southern food, craft vendors, and -- of course -- banana pudding!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izriL_0bgSlhBe00

Music on the Ridge featuring Le Jazz Hot '2'

Hampshire, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 794 Ridgetop Rd, Hampshire, TN

Make a trip out to the beautiful rural area around the quaint town of Hampshire, TN to Amber Falls Winery! Music on the Ridge is every weekend April through October with live music outdoors, local...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Linden Digest

Linden Digest

Linden, TN
21
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgetop, TN
City
Clifton, TN
City
Hampshire, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Centerville, TN
City
Linden, TN
City
Lyles, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Amber Falls Winery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy