PHILADELPHIA — Ashley Thomas thought she'd be spending Wednesday evening happily preparing for the first day of school at her Vineland, New Jersey, classroom. Instead, along with husband Troy and their two little girls, Ashley — who is due to deliver their third child in a month — cowered in the basement of their South Jersey home. Their phones blared alarms as a swirling black cloud bore down. First it peeled off the second story of their home. Then the floorboards started to cave in, raining debris on the parents shielding their children.