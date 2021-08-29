Cancel
Kalona, IA

Kalona calendar: What's coming up

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 5 days ago

(KALONA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Kalona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Pyac_0bgSlZ4i00

Super Hero Night

Coralville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, Coralville, IA

Every child is unique. Each grows and learns in their own way. And without exception, all children love to play. Children with special health or sensory needs are no different! During Super Hero...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7ogk_0bgSlZ4i00

Small Gauge Sporting Clays Shoot

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

ALL ARE WELCOME! this is a registered and hunter class shoot, in which you will have the opportunity to pull those small gauge shotguns out of the safe. This will be set up as a 50 target sporting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAfN3_0bgSlZ4i00

Softball

Coralville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1506 8th St, Coralville, IA

If you missed summer softball or just don't want the season to end, then our fall league is for you. Teams will be guaranteed 8 games. If schedule allows there will be double-headers. Leagues are...

Tiny Tigers Tae Kwon Do - August - Coralville, IA 2021

Coralville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1506 8th St, Coralville, IA

Description This class is for students that have advanced to the rank of Camo belt and above. In addition to traditional Tae Kwon Do forms, students will be taught sparring and board breaking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGgfC_0bgSlZ4i00

Washington County Republicans Lincoln Dinner

Riverside, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 3184 Iowa 22, Riverside, IA 52327

The Washington County Republican Central Committee will be hosting our annual Lincoln Dinner on September 19th from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
