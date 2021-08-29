Cancel
New Windsor, MD

What’s up New Windsor: Local events calendar

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) New Windsor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Windsor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B70Ld_0bgSlUf500

Baltimore Watercolor Society Exhibit

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

The Baltimore Watercolor Society (BWS), which was founded in 1885 by a group of five women artists in Baltimore, MD and is now in its 133rd year, The BWS is the nation’s third oldest watercolor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfPCj_0bgSlUf500

BNI WESTMINSTER TUESDAY AM

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 15 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD

With over 250,000 members in over 65 countries, BNI is the world's leading referral organization. We bring together local professionals with the goal to grow their business through qualified...

AUDITIONS - Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

Middle School Musical The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6lPt_0bgSlUf500

Flood Zone Brewery hosts Tanner Bingaman

Union Bridge, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 N Main St, Union Bridge, MD

Tanner plays music at Flood Zone Brewery. Bring your waders. 2-5pm. Multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, and harmonica) Tanner Bingaman sings original folkmush and arrangements of traditional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKkPy_0bgSlUf500

Yoga and Meditation in the Sunflower Gardens

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2390 Manchester Rd, Westminster, MD

Yoga and Meditation in the Sunflower Gardens! About this Event Join me for an hour of a beautiful yoga flow in the sunflower fields of Westminister Maryland, followed by a peaceful 15 minutes of...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
11
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

