What would a new high school football season be without a preseason top 10 to get the conversation started?. The Shore Sports Network/Jeep Store Top 10 is back and with the 2021 season set to get underway, it’s time to present our initial Shore Conference rankings. These are, of course, projections largely based on returning starters and recent history. Rankings are earned on the field and in the coming weeks and months it will all (hopefully) work itself out between the lines.