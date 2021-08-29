Cancel
Centreville, AL

Live events Centreville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 5 days ago

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Centreville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Centreville:

2021 Battle of Bibb Furnace

Brierfield, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 240 Furnace Parkway, Brierfield, AL 35035

2021 Battle of Bibb Furnace, Hosted by Bibb Rifles Camp 455 & Tuskaloosa Ploughboys Camp 2312, Sons of Confederate Veterans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seyc6_0bgSlObx00

Alabaster Jubilee No.1 Cornhole Tournament

Alabaster, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1921 Warrior Parkway, Alabaster, AL 35007

We are excited to announce that this year's first Alabaster Jubilee will be hosting a cornhole tournament! Reserve a spot for your team now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTgkB_0bgSlObx00

Millennial Masquerade

Alabaster, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 136 Grande View Parkway, Maylene, AL 35114

Party with a Purpose! Join us in our efforts for a Fabulous Food Drive to help local food banks and shelters that have suffered last year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453Hr0_0bgSlObx00

Open House: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at 11485 Cedar Glades Dr

Vance, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 145699 in Vance starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM CDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WU4YV_0bgSlObx00

Winter War 2021 @ Dalwhinnie Fields

Marion, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 251 County Road 58, Marion, AL 36756

A visit to Winter War is a step into the surreal. Stand with Knights, Shield Maidens, Orcs, Goblins, Elves, and fantastic warrior creatures

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

