Windom calendar: Coming events
(WINDOM, MN) Live events are coming to Windom.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Windom:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1730 Diagonal Rd, Worthington, MN
Sunday Morning Worthington Campus 10:00 AM Service Sunday Morning Fulda Campus (Fulda High School) 10:00 AM Service Wednesday Evening Worthington Campus All Ministries: 7:00p.m. Click here for...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1581 18th St, Spirit Lake, IA
Our September monthly meeting will be held in August due to Labor Day weekend and will be held at Lakes Autosport at 6 pm. Lakes Autosport is located behind the mall at 1581 18th Street, Spirit Lake
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 24457 Stake Out Rd, Okoboji, IA
Matt & Laurel are a husband and wife acoustic duo who captivate audiences with their smooth sounds and witty banter. Playing a variety the 60s to today. You may also like the following events from...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1131 Oxford St, Worthington, MN
The Worthington Farmers Market is back every Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the ACE Hardware Parking Lot. Shop seasonal fruits, vegetables, produce, baked goods, canned items, maple syrup...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 1405 Highway 71 N, Okoboji, IA 51355
2nd Annual Okoboji Wedding Extravaganza - Bridal Fair & Vendor Show
