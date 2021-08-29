Events on the Melrose calendar

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Melrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melrose:

Live Music at Grand Lake Grill Cold Spring, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21614 Co Rd 8, Cold Spring, MN

Come out every Sunday from 3pm-6pm all summer long for free live music at Grand Lake Grill. Enjoy a cool drink, something fun off the menu, and great live music outdoors.



Pope County Farmers Market Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 809 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8:30AM - 11:30AM June 15 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pm Location: Parking Lot, South of

Red Letter Band Patio Concert Holdingford, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 42457 171st Ave, Holdingford, MN

New Moon Women's Circle Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 13 7th St S, Sauk Centre, MN

PCHS Open House and Adoption Event Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please join us for an open house adoption event and fundraiser! We have been at capacity for a couple months so our goal is for our community to come meet our animals and hopefully find some...