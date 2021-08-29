Cancel
Melrose, MN

Events on the Melrose calendar

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 5 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Melrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melrose:

Live Music at Grand Lake Grill

Cold Spring, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21614 Co Rd 8, Cold Spring, MN

Come out every Sunday from 3pm-6pm all summer long for free live music at Grand Lake Grill. Enjoy a cool drink, something fun off the menu, and great live music outdoors. \n

Pope County Farmers Market

Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 809 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8:30AM - 11:30AM June 15 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pm Location: Parking Lot, South of

Red Letter Band Patio Concert

Holdingford, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 42457 171st Ave, Holdingford, MN

Red Letter Band Patio Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Red Letter Band Patio Concert, join Facebook today.

New Moon Women's Circle

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 13 7th St S, Sauk Centre, MN

New Moon Women's Circle is on Facebook. To connect with New Moon Women's Circle, join Facebook today.

PCHS Open House and Adoption Event

Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please join us for an open house adoption event and fundraiser! We have been at capacity for a couple months so our goal is for our community to come meet our animals and hopefully find some...

Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

