Mccall calendar: What's coming up

(MCCALL, ID) Mccall has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mccall area:

Living Inspired: A Christian Women's Retreat Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638

This is an unplugged retreat held in McCall, Idaho at Camp Pinewood September 10-12, 2021.

Lakeside Paint and Sip McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 Pine St, McCall, ID

Join us for a paint and sip on the patio at Mountain Java! The $35 class fee will cover instruction and ALL painting supplies. Participants may bring food and there will be beverages for purchase...

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Featured Band: Jughandle Parade Thank you to our Series Sponsor, Disaster Response and special event sponsor for this performance, RE/Max Resort Realty! Take in the view of Payette Lake while...

Idaho UPCI Men's Retreat 2021 Cascade, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 44.58N 116.15W, Cascade, ID 83611

Join us for 2021 Men's Retreat September 17-18

Family Camp McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID

Join Pastors Kenny and Amber at Beautiful Camp Pinewood in McCall for a weekend of outdoor activities, great meals, and fun with other Vineyard Boise families. It's an amazing time to create...