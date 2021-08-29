Cancel
Mccall, ID

Mccall calendar: What's coming up

Mccall News Watch
(MCCALL, ID) Mccall has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mccall area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoIXR_0bgSlB8W00

Living Inspired: A Christian Women's Retreat

Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638

This is an unplugged retreat held in McCall, Idaho at Camp Pinewood September 10-12, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAzSi_0bgSlB8W00

Lakeside Paint and Sip

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 Pine St, McCall, ID

Join us for a paint and sip on the patio at Mountain Java! The $35 class fee will cover instruction and ALL painting supplies. Participants may bring food and there will be beverages for purchase...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuYb7_0bgSlB8W00

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Featured Band: Jughandle Parade Thank you to our Series Sponsor, Disaster Response and special event sponsor for this performance, RE/Max Resort Realty! Take in the view of Payette Lake while...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1EUM_0bgSlB8W00

Idaho UPCI Men's Retreat 2021

Cascade, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 44.58N 116.15W, Cascade, ID 83611

Join us for 2021 Men's Retreat September 17-18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZE7X_0bgSlB8W00

Family Camp

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID

Join Pastors Kenny and Amber at Beautiful Camp Pinewood in McCall for a weekend of outdoor activities, great meals, and fun with other Vineyard Boise families. It's an amazing time to create...

ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

