Live events Port Gibson — what’s coming up
(PORT GIBSON, MS) Live events are lining up on the Port Gibson calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Gibson:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1500 Raymond Lake Road, Raymond, MS 39154
Offering practical principles, to guide men on how to be an even better version of themselves as a husband, father, and man of God.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1 Ready Forwaed, Greenville, LA 71375
From the Mexican American War through the US Civil War, the story and "hidden figures" of Pan African Heritage come alive...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 106 E Georgetown Ct, Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Come join us in welcoming Birdsong's Pantry for another wonderful charcuterie arrangement class!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: Vicksburg, MS ServSafe® Certification, Vicksburg, MS 39180
This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1413 Walnut Street Main Street Association, Vicksburg, MS
The American Melody will be in Vicksburg on Monday, August 30th.
