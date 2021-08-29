Live events Port Gibson — what’s coming up

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Live events are lining up on the Port Gibson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Gibson:

Men's Empowerment Conference Raymond, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 Raymond Lake Road, Raymond, MS 39154

Offering practical principles, to guide men on how to be an even better version of themselves as a husband, father, and man of God.

155th Anniversary of the Buffalo Soldiers, Greenville,Louisiana Waterproof, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Ready Forwaed, Greenville, LA 71375

From the Mexican American War through the US Civil War, the story and "hidden figures" of Pan African Heritage come alive...

Charcuterie N' Sip Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 E Georgetown Ct, Crystal Springs, MS 39059

Come join us in welcoming Birdsong's Pantry for another wonderful charcuterie arrangement class!

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Vicksburg, MS ServSafe® Certification, Vicksburg, MS 39180

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

American Melody arrival to the City Riverfront Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1413 Walnut Street Main Street Association, Vicksburg, MS

The American Melody will be in Vicksburg on Monday, August 30th.