Parachute, CO

Parachute events calendar

Parachute Voice
 5 days ago

(PARACHUTE, CO) Live events are coming to Parachute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parachute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJmTo_0bgSl6o800

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Clifton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3241 F 1/4 Rd, Clifton, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUesC_0bgSl6o800

Trauma/Stroke Symposium

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

Hands on training in: EZIO Shock Stroke Presentations for: Head and Spine Trauma and Massive Causality Injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ae64h_0bgSl6o800

Bronco

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Bronco, Agresivos de la Sierra, and Conjunto Revelacion at Garfield County Fairgrounds Events Center at 2021-08-29T02:00:00-0600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUSGH_0bgSl6o800

Desert Highlights Trail Running Camp

Palisade, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, CO 81526

Join local coaches for guided runs and special clinics over a long weekend in the colorful desert landscape of Western Colorado!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2cnZ_0bgSl6o800

Sunset Concert at the Winery

Palisade, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3480 E Road, Palisade, CO 81526

Winery concert featuring singer/songwriter Hugh Phillips. Food truck - Junction Square Pizza (formally Michaelangelo’s).

