Parachute events calendar

(PARACHUTE, CO) Live events are coming to Parachute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parachute:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Clifton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3241 F 1/4 Rd, Clifton, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Trauma/Stroke Symposium Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

Hands on training in: EZIO Shock Stroke Presentations for: Head and Spine Trauma and Massive Causality Injury

Bronco Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Bronco, Agresivos de la Sierra, and Conjunto Revelacion at Garfield County Fairgrounds Events Center at 2021-08-29T02:00:00-0600

Desert Highlights Trail Running Camp Palisade, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, CO 81526

Join local coaches for guided runs and special clinics over a long weekend in the colorful desert landscape of Western Colorado!

Sunset Concert at the Winery Palisade, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3480 E Road, Palisade, CO 81526

Winery concert featuring singer/songwriter Hugh Phillips. Food truck - Junction Square Pizza (formally Michaelangelo’s).