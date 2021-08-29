Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pipestone, MN

Coming soon: Pipestone events

Posted by 
Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pipestone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vp0Bq_0bgSl42g00

Copy of Brandon Valley Ice Cat's annual "In the Bag" tournament

Brandon, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 25989 482nd Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005

Brandon Valley Ice Cats will be hosting our annual "In the bag" tournament. First place team wins $200.00 and Second place wins $150.00!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9mib_0bgSl42g00

Sunday in the Vineyard - Amy Ellsworth

Brandon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 48052 259th St, Brandon, SD

- Live Music- Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends- We will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks- Pet Friendly on a leash- Please no

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lmnV_0bgSl42g00

End of Summer Party — Collision

Brandon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Join us for the end of summer party, where we gather to rejoice in all that God has done this summer in and through us, eat delicious food, play games, and worship! Bring a friend, and hope to see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh9dC_0bgSl42g00

Customer Appreciation Lunch at United Prairie in Wilmont!

Wilmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us at United Prairie in Wilmont for a Customer Appreciation Celebration! Stop by and enjoy burgers, cheese curds, and malts from the Lingen Dairy food truck, provided by United Prairie Bank...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szigi_0bgSl42g00

The Corn Maze at Jellystone Park

Brandon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 26014 478th Ave, Brandon, SD

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park has over 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends carved into corn stalks that reach over your head, offering an experience perfect for those hungry for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
11
Followers
260
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pipestone, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Wilmont, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Lingen Dairy#United Prairie Bank#Yogi Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy