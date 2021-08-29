Coming soon: Pipestone events

(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pipestone:

Copy of Brandon Valley Ice Cat's annual "In the Bag" tournament Brandon, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 25989 482nd Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005

Brandon Valley Ice Cats will be hosting our annual "In the bag" tournament. First place team wins $200.00 and Second place wins $150.00!

Sunday in the Vineyard - Amy Ellsworth Brandon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 48052 259th St, Brandon, SD

- Live Music- Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends- We will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks- Pet Friendly on a leash- Please no

End of Summer Party — Collision Brandon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Join us for the end of summer party, where we gather to rejoice in all that God has done this summer in and through us, eat delicious food, play games, and worship! Bring a friend, and hope to see...

Customer Appreciation Lunch at United Prairie in Wilmont! Wilmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us at United Prairie in Wilmont for a Customer Appreciation Celebration! Stop by and enjoy burgers, cheese curds, and malts from the Lingen Dairy food truck, provided by United Prairie Bank...

The Corn Maze at Jellystone Park Brandon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 26014 478th Ave, Brandon, SD

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park has over 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends carved into corn stalks that reach over your head, offering an experience perfect for those hungry for...