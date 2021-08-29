Coming soon: Pipestone events
(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pipestone:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 25989 482nd Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005
Brandon Valley Ice Cats will be hosting our annual "In the bag" tournament. First place team wins $200.00 and Second place wins $150.00!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 48052 259th St, Brandon, SD
- Live Music- Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends- We will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks- Pet Friendly on a leash- Please no
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Join us for the end of summer party, where we gather to rejoice in all that God has done this summer in and through us, eat delicious food, play games, and worship! Bring a friend, and hope to see...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Join us at United Prairie in Wilmont for a Customer Appreciation Celebration! Stop by and enjoy burgers, cheese curds, and malts from the Lingen Dairy food truck, provided by United Prairie Bank...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 26014 478th Ave, Brandon, SD
The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park has over 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends carved into corn stalks that reach over your head, offering an experience perfect for those hungry for...
Comments / 0