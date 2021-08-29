Live events coming up in Hardinsburg

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Hardinsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hardinsburg area:

Meade County Farmers' Market Brandenburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1041 Old Ekron Rd, Brandenburg, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 3 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 11AM - 2PM Sundays, 1pm - 3pm Location:Meade County Extension Office Pavilion, 1041 Old Ekron

Election Integrity Tour - Owensboro Philpot, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6191 Hwy 54, Philpot, KY 42366

Senator Adrienne Southworth and expert team present what election fraud is and how to restore election integrity. YOU can make a difference!

Suicide Prevention Bike Run Vine Grove, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3670 Flaherty Rd, Vine Grove, KY

We will open to support Suicide Prevention Bike Run in memory of Shaun Cape.

BBQ Brawl Tell City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 333 7th St, Tell City, IN

About BBQ BrawlBBQ contest, $3 samples from all food vendors, live music, cornhole tournament, karaoke contest, silent auction, games, army demonstration, and adoption blitz.

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: Am Friedenshain 30, 42349 Wuppertal

Hl. Messe am Sonntag, 26. September in St. Hedwig, Wuppertal