Hardinsburg, KY

Live events coming up in Hardinsburg

Hardinsburg News Watch
Hardinsburg News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Hardinsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hardinsburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovelD_0bgSkzeR00

Meade County Farmers' Market

Brandenburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1041 Old Ekron Rd, Brandenburg, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 3 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 11AM - 2PM Sundays, 1pm - 3pm Location:Meade County Extension Office Pavilion, 1041 Old Ekron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z12YQ_0bgSkzeR00

Election Integrity Tour - Owensboro

Philpot, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6191 Hwy 54, Philpot, KY 42366

Senator Adrienne Southworth and expert team present what election fraud is and how to restore election integrity. YOU can make a difference!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4U89_0bgSkzeR00

Suicide Prevention Bike Run

Vine Grove, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3670 Flaherty Rd, Vine Grove, KY

We will open to support Suicide Prevention Bike Run in memory of Shaun Cape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQovB_0bgSkzeR00

BBQ Brawl

Tell City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 333 7th St, Tell City, IN

About BBQ BrawlBBQ contest, $3 samples from all food vendors, live music, cornhole tournament, karaoke contest, silent auction, games, army demonstration, and adoption blitz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D20h4_0bgSkzeR00

Hl. Messe am Sonntag, 26. September in St. Hedwig, Wuppertal

Horse Branch, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: Am Friedenshain 30, 42349 Wuppertal

Hl. Messe am Sonntag, 26. September in St. Hedwig, Wuppertal

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

