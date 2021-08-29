Lake Isabella events calendar
(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Lake Isabella calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Isabella:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93306
PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 4041 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308
Heath Sanders is back in Central CA on the Small Town Loud Tour!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, #Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93308
Come out to Temlor to check out or try stand up comedy. Must be 18+ years old. Sign ups start at 6:30pm, and open mic starts at 7:00pm
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 3601 Eton Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306
This class will focus on the most sustainable methods to growing wood loving mushrooms locally in Bakersfield, California.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:45 PM
Address: 4800 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308
Esta es una conferencia de 2 días y la tarifa de admisión incluye ambos días.
