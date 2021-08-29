Lake Isabella events calendar

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Lake Isabella calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Isabella:

Heartland Charter School- CALM Scavenger Hunt Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93306

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Heath Sanders - Small Town Loud Tour (with Joe Peters) Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 4041 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Heath Sanders is back in Central CA on the Small Town Loud Tour!

Open Mic Night at Temblor Brewing Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, #Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Come out to Temlor to check out or try stand up comedy. Must be 18+ years old. Sign ups start at 6:30pm, and open mic starts at 7:00pm

Mushroom Growing Class Series: Sustainable Bucket Technique Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3601 Eton Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306

This class will focus on the most sustainable methods to growing wood loving mushrooms locally in Bakersfield, California.

Video conferencia de Amor y Respeto - California Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:45 PM

Address: 4800 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Esta es una conferencia de 2 días y la tarifa de admisión incluye ambos días.