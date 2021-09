Group C is the group for Champions League neutrals — Any of the teams can get a result against any other on a good day. On paper Borussia Dortmund looks best-placed to win the group, as they are the side with the highest coefficient. However, with the team still adapting to the sale of Jadon Sancho plus the style and tactics of a new manager, the other teams might think Dortmund is not as formidable as its rating suggests.