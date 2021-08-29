Live events on the horizon in Heavener

(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are coming to Heavener.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Heavener area:

Maker Time! Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Make time to be creative with our Maker Space Cart every week on Tuesday! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run will be held August 27-29, 2021

Blue Thumb Volunteer Training in Poteau Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 Pirate Ln, Poteau, OK

Relevant Details: Become a certified Blue Thumb Volunteer! You will receive 16 hours of training in stream ecology, nonpoint source pollution, aquatic biology and water chemistry. Contact: Rebecca...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - FORT SMITH, AR Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2710 Massard Rd., Fort Smith, AR 72903

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!