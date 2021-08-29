Cancel
Heavener, OK

Live events on the horizon in Heavener

Posted by 
Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are coming to Heavener.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Heavener area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBVac_0bgSkqhu00

Maker Time!

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Make time to be creative with our Maker Space Cart every week on Tuesday! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJw9V_0bgSkqhu00

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run will be held August 27-29, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwN9E_0bgSkqhu00

Blue Thumb Volunteer Training in Poteau

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 Pirate Ln, Poteau, OK

Relevant Details: Become a certified Blue Thumb Volunteer! You will receive 16 hours of training in stream ecology, nonpoint source pollution, aquatic biology and water chemistry. Contact: Rebecca...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX6gS_0bgSkqhu00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODyN3_0bgSkqhu00

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - FORT SMITH, AR

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2710 Massard Rd., Fort Smith, AR 72903

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener, OK
23
Followers
180
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

