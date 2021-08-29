Live events on the horizon in Heavener
(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are coming to Heavener.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Heavener area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK
Make time to be creative with our Maker Space Cart every week on Tuesday! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
The Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run will be held August 27-29, 2021
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 101 Pirate Ln, Poteau, OK
Relevant Details: Become a certified Blue Thumb Volunteer! You will receive 16 hours of training in stream ecology, nonpoint source pollution, aquatic biology and water chemistry. Contact: Rebecca...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 2710 Massard Rd., Fort Smith, AR 72903
Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!
Comments / 0