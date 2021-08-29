Cancel
Quincy, CA

Quincy calendar: What's coming up

Quincy Times
Quincy Times
(QUINCY, CA) Quincy is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:

Paradise Veterans Day Celebration

Paradise, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 6550 Skyway, Paradise, CA 95969

Come Celebrate Veterans Day on November 11th at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Hall.

Dust in My Coffee

Sierra City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 Main St, Sierra City, CA

Dust in My Coffee is on Facebook. To connect with Dust in My Coffee, join Facebook today.

Todd Snider with Lilly Winwood in Paradise, CA

Paradise, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 777 Nunneley Road, Paradise, CA 95969

KZFR 90.1FM presents Todd Snider with special guest Lilly Winwood in Paradise Doors: 6:30pm Show: 7:30pm All proceeds support KZFR 90.1FM

Taco Tuesdays

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 875 E Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Taco Tuesdays Event Type(s): Member Event Description: Choices are shredded beef, ground beef, or baby portabella mushroom. Load 'em with toppings to eat here or to go! Event Date...

Camp "Life Goes On" 2021 - Registration for Volunteers

Strawberry Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 12725 La Porte Rd., Strawberry Valley, CA 95981

Volunteer fee is $50/person.  ***Volunteers' children (ages 0-14) fee is $20/child.

ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

