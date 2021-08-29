Coming soon: Woodville events
(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are coming to Woodville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 511 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120
Get ready Natchez when Magnolia Bayou is joined by Naked Gypsy Queens.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: Hampton Inn & Suites Natchez, 627 S Canal St, Natchez, MS 39120
This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120
GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760
Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM
Address: Max-Planck-Straße 28, 70736 Fellbach
Erlenen Sie von den Produktexperten der Leica Akademie neues zum Leica SL-System. Die Experten stehen Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite.
