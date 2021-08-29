Coming soon: Woodville events

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are coming to Woodville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodville:

Magnolia Bayou with Naked Gypsy Queens Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 511 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Get ready Natchez when Magnolia Bayou is joined by Naked Gypsy Queens.

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Hampton Inn & Suites Natchez, 627 S Canal St, Natchez, MS 39120

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.

ERLEBNISTAGE LEICA SL-SYSTEM Glynn, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: Max-Planck-Straße 28, 70736 Fellbach

Erlenen Sie von den Produktexperten der Leica Akademie neues zum Leica SL-System. Die Experten stehen Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite.