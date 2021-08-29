Cancel
Woodville, MS

Coming soon: Woodville events

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 5 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are coming to Woodville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcY7Y_0bgSkmQE00

Magnolia Bayou with Naked Gypsy Queens

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 511 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Get ready Natchez when Magnolia Bayou is joined by Naked Gypsy Queens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kN9sP_0bgSkmQE00

Natchez, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Hampton Inn & Suites Natchez, 627 S Canal St, Natchez, MS 39120

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eynz0_0bgSkmQE00

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r5fG_0bgSkmQE00

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash

New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqE2M_0bgSkmQE00

ERLEBNISTAGE LEICA SL-SYSTEM

Glynn, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: Max-Planck-Straße 28, 70736 Fellbach

Erlenen Sie von den Produktexperten der Leica Akademie neues zum Leica SL-System. Die Experten stehen Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite.

Woodville News Flash

Woodville News Flash

Woodville, MS
With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

