NFL Trade Rumors On N’Keal Harry & James Washington + Sony Michel’s Impact On The Rams | NFL Q&A

By Chat Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL trade rumors have been swirling around since N’Keal Harry and James Washington both requested trades from their respective teams. We also break down the Sony Michel trade to the Los Angeles Rams and his possible impact in the Sean McVay offense. Also with the Travis Etienne injury could James Robinson be a top 10 fantasy running back? Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz answers all your questions surrounding the NFL as the preseason is coming to a close and we get ready for the NFL regular season. Subscribe to Chat Sports and be up to date with all the latest news and rumors surrounding the NFL: http://www.

www.chatsports.com

NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Trade Impact: Patriots Trade Sony Michel to Rams

The fantasy football world has seen some major changes at the running back position this week. First, Travis Etienne was lost for the season after suffering a foot injury. Now, the Patriots and Rams have pulled off a trade that sends Sony Michel to the left coast. The deal has significant fantasy implications for both backfields, but let’s start in L.A.
NFLYardbarker

Did Rams Win or Lose The Sony Michel Trade?

Sony Michel is a notable name that Los Angeles Rams' fans should remember. With seven minute remaining in Super Bowl LIII, the then-rookie running back darted up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown, breaking the then-tie to give the New England Patriots the lead. Maybe New England is returning the...
NFLmychamplainvalley.com

Patriots trade former first-round pick Sony Michel to the Rams

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Running back Sony Michel is heading west. The New England Patriots have traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for 2022 fifth- and sixth-round picks that could elevate to a fourth-round pick. It was a long-awaited trade, with the Patriots having a surplus of running backs...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Sony Michel to the Rams

The Patriots have traded Sony Michel to the Rams. Per Jourdan Rodriguez of TheAthletic.com, the Rams are sending 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Patriots. With the New England Patriots being so deep at running back, it only makes sense to see what they can get for one of their many ball carriers.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Sony Michel Traded to Rams from Patriots After Darrell Henderson Injury

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly strengthened their backfield Wednesday with the addition of running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams acquired Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for two late-round conditional draft picks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported specifics of the compensation:. The Rams...
NFLYardbarker

New England Patriots trade RB Sony Michel to Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams needed some backfield help after Cam Akers went down with a torn Achilles , and they got it on Wednesday by trading for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of Michel being traded to the Rams, indicating that L.A....
NFLNBC Sports

Rams continue to disregard draft picks by trading for Sony Michel

The Rams could be very good this year. They could get to the Super Bowl. They could win it. The path became more difficult when running back Cam Akers, a potential breakout star for 2021, tore an Achilles tendon just before the start of training camp. The Rams didn’t declare an emergency at the time. They now have.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Trade Analysis: Dissecting the Addition of RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2022 fifth and sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Meanwhile, if the Rams receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for former safety John Johnson III, the Rams' fifth and sixth-round picks that they've parted ways with will instead turn into that fourth-round compensatory pick.
NFLBleacher Report

Sony Michel, Damien Harris and Rams, Patriots RBs Updated Fantasy Value After Trade

Sony Michel is back on the fantasy football radar after reportedly being traded from the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Pats received "two late-round conditional draft picks" in exchange for the 26-year-old running back, who's now worth a late-round flier in fantasy drafts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: Why trading for RB Sony Michel is such a Les Snead move

Well, if you didn’t foresee the LA Rams making a move to bolster their running back ranks, then you haven’t been doing a good job of keeping up with the latest and greatest information out there. After all, the LA Rams have lost both running back Cam Akers and Raymond Calais for what many expect is the season. The move to add Sony Michel was almost a sure thing.
NFLYardbarker

Rams Waive LS Steven Wirtel, Add RB Sony Michel to Roster: NFL Tracker

August 25: The Rams have waived long snapper Steven Wirtel, the team announced. The departure of Wirtel comes in a corresponding move to make room for the newly acquired running back Sony Michel. Rosters are allowed just 80 players at this point in training camp, so the move allows for...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams LISTEN: Where’s Value in Sony Michel Trade?

If you wake up at a normal time on the West Coast, you likely woke up to the news of the Los Angeles Rams trading for running back Sony Michel, a former first-round pick who struggled to get carries in a crowded New England Patriots backfield. The Rams dealt a...
NFLNBC Sports

Rams GM explains why team traded for Sony Michel

Sony Michel was the odd man out in the New England Patriots' deep running back room. That couldn't have worked out much better for the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. lost starting running back Cam Akers for the year with a torn ACL earlier in the offseason. Darrell Henderson became the RB1 as a result of the injury, but a clear lack of depth at the position needed to be addressed.
NFLNBC Sports

Edelman shows love for Sony Michel on IG after Pats-Rams trade

Julian Edelman has stepped away from the game, but he's still close with several of his former New England Patriots teammates -- including Sony Michel. Michel became a former Patriot on Wednesday after New England traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. The following day, Edelman took to Instagram to show love for the 26-year-old running back.

