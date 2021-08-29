NFL Trade Rumors On N’Keal Harry & James Washington + Sony Michel’s Impact On The Rams | NFL Q&A

NFL trade rumors have been swirling around since N’Keal Harry and James Washington both requested trades from their respective teams. We also break down the Sony Michel trade to the Los Angeles Rams and his possible impact in the Sean McVay offense. Also with the Travis Etienne injury could James Robinson be a top 10 fantasy running back? Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz answers all your questions surrounding the NFL as the preseason is coming to a close and we get ready for the NFL regular season. Subscribe to Chat Sports and be up to date with all the latest news and rumors surrounding the NFL: http://www.