Live events Williams — what’s coming up

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Williams calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williams:

2021 Annual CCC&Y Conference Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

List of Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth - CCC&Y upcoming events. Business Events by Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth - CCC&Y. Mission: I

Epic Running Adventures Grand Canyon Grand Canyon, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: S Entrance Rd, Tusayan, AZ 86023

Join us for a guided running adventure trip to one of the world’s most beautiful, majestic locations in the world, The Grand Canyon!

Worship Service Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 1450 S Perkinsville Rd, Williams, AZ

Join us for Family Worship and a Relevant Word. Kid's Church and Nursery are available after worship. We hope you will come and meet our family!

Crafternoon: Upcyling Old Reader's Digests Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 113 S 1st St A, Williams, AZ

Show up any time between 4 and 6 for an all-ages (adults, that includes you!) crafting afternoon! We will be turning old Reader's Digest Condensed Books into decorative signs, picture frames, and...

Dino Encounters! Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4650 US-89, Flagstaff, AZ

Join us Sunday, August 29th for our Dino Encounter event! This family-friendly event will have interactive and educational activities including a hands-on bone excavation zone complete with...