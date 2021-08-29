Cancel
Oregon State

Pac (11) Snapshot: Oregon State

By Joel Gunderson
Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers walks away from the officials after having a discussion during their game against the Utah Utes December 5, 2020 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Overview

They’re coming for the *title, and it’s to the point now where, as fans of the Oregon Ducks, we can no longer deny the inevitability:

Because Jonathan Smith is making Oregon State good.

For all of the weirdness that 2020 brought, from a local sports perspective, perhaps nothing was as interesting as that fateful November 27th night. It’s obvious now when looking back at the fog, the swiss-cheese defense, the OH PLEASE STOP WITH THAT D*** CHAINSAW nonsense…but the Beavers’ 41-38 win over Oregon that night represented something bigger, even if there is still a crater-sized difference between the programs.

Oregon State is no longer the pushover. Take them lightly, and Jonathan Smith’s team will take you down in a flash.

*not sure which title…um, maybe the “we’re no longer going to tell mom every time you give us an atomic wedgie, but instead we’re going to fight back a little before crying in our own room, knowing we’ll never be quite as good” title.

Toughest Game

I mean, the previous paragraph basically gave this one away, no? It’s even the same date. Sure, the Beavs’ trip to Southern Cal on September 25th could get ugly, but they have the offense to make that one competitive. Plus, there’s not animosity for the Trojans; no reason to take out anger.

But November 27th will be ugly. It just will. No matter where the Ducks are in the race, there’s zero chance they let the Dam Dwellers walk out of Autzen in any capacity but embarrassed and bloodied.

Guaranteed Win

Oregon State has a very interesting schedule. Outside of the aforementioned trips to USC and Oregon, there are not a lot of “tough” games, nor are there are a lot of “easy” games. Even their non-conference slate — at Purdue, then home for Hawaii and Idaho — is tricky, but all three also winable.

For the sheer awfulness that they put on display yesterday, I’ll say Oregon State’s guaranteed win is against Hawaii. I mean, their tackling was as bad as I’ve ever seen.

Trap Game

Sandwiched between home games against Washington (revenge from last year’s debacle) and Utah, the Beavs trek north to Pullman, every team’s favorite November destination.

I don’t expect the Cougars to be very good; but, again, I need to reiterate…no one enjoys Pullman late in the season. This is a game OS must win to remain in the bowl-eligible territory.

Record Prediction

5-7.

I need to state this for the record: Jonathan Smith was a PHENOMENAL hire for Oregon State. And in 2022, they’re going bowling, potentially in a top-half-of-the-conference bowl.

But even with them going 3-0 in non-conference play (my prediction), they’re still one year away. Make no mistake, though: this is a program on the rise, and if Smith can make them even an average program in the recruiting world, it won’t be long before their floor is seven wins. Their ceiling may never be more than nine, but that’s not a bad thing.

