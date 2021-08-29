Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Events on the Clay Center calendar

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 5 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

Simple Fix Meal Pick-Ups: Family Favorites Farewell Summer

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 North 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Pick up 8 family friendly meals ready for the fridge or freezer!

New Scout Night

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Let’s get back to scouts! Come join us for ice cream, games, and information about Cub Scouts! Meeting in the BoBo room downstairs at the 1st United Methodist Church in JC. You may also like the...

Chapman Labor Day Celebration

Chapman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 446 N Marshall St, Chapman, KS

Join us for the full schedule of Chapman Labor Day events, beginning Saturday evening with the American Legion street dance! This Kansas Craft Show will have fine art, fine craft and crafts...

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Concordia, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: 310 West 6th Street, Concordia, KS 66901

Join us at the Brown Grand for the return of the Manhattan Short Film Festival!

JCHS 83-88 Reunion SATURDAY NIGHT 5:30-11PM

Junction City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1301 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

Junction City High School reunion for classes of 83, 84, 85.,86,87, & 88 on Sept 3rd and 4th from 5:30 PM-11:00 PM.

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
