Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

Kamas events coming soon

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 5 days ago

(KAMAS, UT) Kamas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kamas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YX5B_0bgSkUU200

Summit Land Conservancy

Peoa, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Gather to experience the magic of Marchant Meadows in rural Peoa to celebrate and honor the lands that capture our souls. There will be plenty of whiskey, denim and favorite auctioneer (Larry...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3kH7_0bgSkUU200

Team Sugar 2021 Women's Only MTB Ride - Level 1

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1790 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT

Join Team Sugar for a fun, no-drop, women's-only mountain bike ride.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLSqH_0bgSkUU200

Adult Private Lesson

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: Heber City, UT

Each lesson is a minimum of two hours and can be adapted to meet your requirements of content and time. The registration software allows a maximum of 3 students (4 including the instructor) per...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ixaz_0bgSkUU200

Planning Department Administrative Public Hearing

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

8.31.2021 Administrative Hearing - 909 Woodside Avenue Legal Notice Zoom Meeting Link Zoom Meeting ID: 881 2927 4979

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TAmZ_0bgSkUU200

Park City Follies

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 328 Main St, Park City, UT

3 unsuspecting couples move into Park City during the pandemic. To locals consternation, these "Covid Refugees" like it here and now want to stay - Worse, they want to make Park City more like...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
14
Followers
229
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Heber City, UT
Government
City
Kamas, UT
City
Heber City, UT
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodside#Whiskey#Ut Join Team Sugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy