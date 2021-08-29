Kamas events coming soon

(KAMAS, UT) Kamas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kamas:

Summit Land Conservancy Peoa, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Gather to experience the magic of Marchant Meadows in rural Peoa to celebrate and honor the lands that capture our souls. There will be plenty of whiskey, denim and favorite auctioneer (Larry...

Team Sugar 2021 Women's Only MTB Ride - Level 1 Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1790 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT

Join Team Sugar for a fun, no-drop, women's-only mountain bike ride.

Adult Private Lesson Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: Heber City, UT

Each lesson is a minimum of two hours and can be adapted to meet your requirements of content and time. The registration software allows a maximum of 3 students (4 including the instructor) per...

Planning Department Administrative Public Hearing Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

8.31.2021 Administrative Hearing - 909 Woodside Avenue Legal Notice Zoom Meeting Link Zoom Meeting ID: 881 2927 4979

Park City Follies Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 328 Main St, Park City, UT

3 unsuspecting couples move into Park City during the pandemic. To locals consternation, these "Covid Refugees" like it here and now want to stay - Worse, they want to make Park City more like...