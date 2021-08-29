What’s up Colorado City: Local events calendar
(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Colorado City is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado City:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM
Address: U.S. 89, Kanab, UT 84741
The 2022 Utah Grand Design Rally will be held in Kanab Utah Thursday May 12th - Monday May 16th at the Grand Plateau RV Resort.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:15 PM
Address: 339 5500 W, Hurricane, UT
Join us for a great opportunity to gather with fellow sewing enthusiasts, learn new techniques, and make fun projects. The Southern Utah Sewing and Textiles Conference offers two days of hands-on...
Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM
Address: 20 North 100 East, Kanab, UT 84741
Attend a photography and creatives conference unlike anything you’ve experienced before! Learn from industry pros in a relaxed environment
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 5662 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, UT 84737
Saturday Morning Yoga Outside in the Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 5665 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, UT 84737
Billy Idol Tribute Band LIVE in the Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl
