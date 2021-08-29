Cancel
Colorado City, AZ

What’s up Colorado City: Local events calendar

Colorado City Today
 5 days ago

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Colorado City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado City:

2022 Grand Design RV Kanab Utah Rally

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: U.S. 89, Kanab, UT 84741

The 2022 Utah Grand Design Rally will be held in Kanab Utah Thursday May 12th - Monday May 16th at the Grand Plateau RV Resort.

Southern Utah Sewing and Textiles Conference

Hurricane, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Address: 339 5500 W, Hurricane, UT

Join us for a great opportunity to gather with fellow sewing enthusiasts, learn new techniques, and make fun projects. The Southern Utah Sewing and Textiles Conference offers two days of hands-on...

Outsiders Kanab 2022

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 North 100 East, Kanab, UT 84741

Attend a photography and creatives conference unlike anything you’ve experienced before! Learn from industry pros in a relaxed environment

Morning Yoga Outside at the Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl

Hurricane, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 5662 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, UT 84737

Saturday Morning Yoga Outside in the Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl

Labor Day Weekend Celebration - Billy Idol Tribute Band

Hurricane, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 5665 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, UT 84737

Billy Idol Tribute Band LIVE in the Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl

Comments / 0

Colorado City Today

Colorado City, AZ
ABOUT

With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

