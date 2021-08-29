Cancel
Events on the Manchester calendar

Manchester News Flash
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Walk Out® Workshop: August 30 – September 3, 2021

Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:59 AM

Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA

After For My Life®, the next step is the Walk Out Workshop. The term walkout refers to the journey of walking […]

Callaway Crawleseum

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Pine Mountain, GA

Fri. to Sun., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Come learn about the wonderful world of arthropods, reptiles, and amphibians by entering the Callaway Crawleseum. You will even get a chance to see some live...

Guest Days at Full Circle Farm Sanctuary

Warm Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 961 White House Parkway, Warm Springs, GA 31830

The residents of Full Circle Farm Sanctuary would like you to be a guest in their home.

Nutwood Winery's Music in the Vineyard w/Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1339 Upper Big Springs Road, LaGrange, GA 30241

Open-air concert in the vineyard w/live music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, wine slushies and more!

Avail Hollywood Takeover

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 206 East Depot Street, LaGrange, GA 30241

Doors open at 8pm. And the show starts at10 pm Ladies you don’t want to miss this!!

ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

