Events on the Manchester calendar
(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manchester area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:59 AM
Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA
After For My Life®, the next step is the Walk Out Workshop. The term walkout refers to the journey of walking […]
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Pine Mountain, GA
Fri. to Sun., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Come learn about the wonderful world of arthropods, reptiles, and amphibians by entering the Callaway Crawleseum. You will even get a chance to see some live...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 961 White House Parkway, Warm Springs, GA 31830
The residents of Full Circle Farm Sanctuary would like you to be a guest in their home.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1339 Upper Big Springs Road, LaGrange, GA 30241
Open-air concert in the vineyard w/live music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, wine slushies and more!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 206 East Depot Street, LaGrange, GA 30241
Doors open at 8pm. And the show starts at10 pm Ladies you don’t want to miss this!!
