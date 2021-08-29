Events on the Manchester calendar

(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Walk Out® Workshop: August 30 – September 3, 2021 Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:59 AM

Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA

After For My Life®, the next step is the Walk Out Workshop. The term walkout refers to the journey of walking […]

Callaway Crawleseum Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Pine Mountain, GA

Fri. to Sun., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Come learn about the wonderful world of arthropods, reptiles, and amphibians by entering the Callaway Crawleseum. You will even get a chance to see some live...

Guest Days at Full Circle Farm Sanctuary Warm Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 961 White House Parkway, Warm Springs, GA 31830

The residents of Full Circle Farm Sanctuary would like you to be a guest in their home.

Nutwood Winery's Music in the Vineyard w/Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1339 Upper Big Springs Road, LaGrange, GA 30241

Open-air concert in the vineyard w/live music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, wine slushies and more!

Avail Hollywood Takeover Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 206 East Depot Street, LaGrange, GA 30241

Doors open at 8pm. And the show starts at10 pm Ladies you don’t want to miss this!!