Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orofino, ID

Orofino events calendar

Posted by 
Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OROFINO, ID) Orofino has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Orofino area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOk3A_0bgSkKu000

Howling at Hamilton

Moscow, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 830 North Mountain View Road, Moscow, ID 83843

A dog day at the pool! Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center welcomes our paw-esome friends to enjoy the pool before it's drained for winter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZobWT_0bgSkKu000

Range Benders Duet at Colter's Creek Tasting Room

Juliaetta, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Join us for an evening of acoustic, all originals - some old, some new, some blue. Kelly Riley on vocals/rhythm guitar, Peter Lupi on lead guitar. Great food, great wine, and tasty tunes! On the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqvox_0bgSkKu000

Tuesday Community Market

Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1021 Harold Ave, Moscow, ID

Buy Local at the 2021 Tuesday Community Market! The Tuesday Community Market opens on Tuesday, June 15th from 4-7PM at the Latah County Fairgrounds located at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co1Xo_0bgSkKu000

Copy of Happy Feet Dance Fiesta Fundraiser

Princeton, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: Hwy 6, Princeton, ID 83857

Please come help us raise money for a new dance floor in our studio! There will be a Mexican dinner, silent auction and dance recital.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EckxL_0bgSkKu000

2021 Idaho Asphalt Conference

Moscow, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843

This year, you can choose your venue for our annual gathering of pavement professionals!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino, ID
41
Followers
200
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orofino, ID
Moscow, ID
Government
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Orofino, ID
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Ave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Dance Floor#Standup Comedy#Community Market#Princeton#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy