What’s up Iron River: Local events calendar

(IRON RIVER, MI) Live events are lining up on the Iron River calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Iron River area:

Nature Adventures at Trees for Tomorrow Eagle River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Trees for Tomorrow invites Nature Lovers to join them on afternoon adventures. Programs are held on Mondays from 1 to 4. Pre-registration 48 hours in advance. For cost and more information call...

41st Annual Midwest Musky Classic Phelps, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2429 State Road 17, Phelps, WI 54554

The Midwest Musky Classic is a fall fishing tradition! Join in the fun for your chance to win $1200 and a replica of your winning fish!

Beauty and Botanicals Eagle River, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 123 North Railroad Street, Eagle River, WI 54521

An evening for celebrating self care with beauty, flowers, and giving back.

Vegas McGraw Live @ Shotskis Eagle River, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1295 White Pine, Eagle River, WI 54521

Vegas McGraw a Tim McGraw tribute show from Las Vegas will be Live at Shotskis. Tickets are $15 and include a Meet & Greet.

Florence County Mini Fair Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5505 County Rd N, Florence, WI

2021 Florence County Mini Fair Fundraiser Schedule of Events the 117th Annual Florence County Fair Exhibit Registration and Judging Days Wednesday, August 21 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments made...