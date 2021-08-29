Events on the Ladysmith calendar

(LADYSMITH, WI) Ladysmith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ladysmith:

Kelsey Miles Birchwood, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1085 County Rd F, Birchwood, WI

Join Kelsey on her Up North Tour at Birch Lake's Resort! Located in the beautiful narrows between Big Birch and Chetac Lakes with access to Little Birch Lake. Music Starts at 3. Kelsey Miles...

Rusk County Jr. Fair PRCA Rodeo! Ladysmith, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Explore all upcoming rusk county events in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, find information & tickets for upcoming rusk county events happening in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

Serving Sunday Cornell, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 318 S 7th St, Cornell, WI

Join us for a Sunday service that looks a bit different... Come and join us online or in person for a short worship & message time followed by serving opportunities here at the church & out in the...

Nick Hensley at Eastbay Lodge Holcombe, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 27325 268th Ave, Holcombe, WI

Nick Hensley at Eastbay Lodge at Eastbay Lodge, 27325 268th Ave, Holcombe, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:30 pm

MIXTAPE—END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION—DINNER AND SHOW $30 Holcombe, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745

Join us for the final Mixtape performance of the summer. Dinner buffet and show $30