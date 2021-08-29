Ocean View events coming soon

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Live events are coming to Ocean View.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

Fresh made Christmas wreath Frankford, DE

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Address: 36067 Jones Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Join us as we create a beautiful wreath for the holiday season!

"The Art of Sea Glass" A workshop with the C Glass Sisters Frankford, DE

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 38320 Muddy Neck Rd, Frankford, DE 19945

Join C Glass Sisters and Inland Bays Garden Center on Saturday, September 4 for a fun afternoon creating your own framed seaglass picture.

Aaron Howell Bethany Beach, DE

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 39817 Hickman Plaza Rd, Bethany Beach, DE

Mark your calendar for Aaron Howell at Bethany Beach Boathouse, premier Bethany Beach Delaware Restaurant.

Open House: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 37491 Bonnie St Ocean View, DE

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# DESU2002780 in Ocean View starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

C.O.P.S. RIDE TO SUPPORT THE POLICE Dagsboro, DE

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 28181 9 Foot Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939

SOUTHERN STARTING POINT FOR THE C.O.P.S RIDE. POLICE ESCORTED TO THE FOP LODGE 3.