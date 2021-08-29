Ocean View events coming soon
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Live events are coming to Ocean View.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM
Address: 36067 Jones Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Join us as we create a beautiful wreath for the holiday season!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 38320 Muddy Neck Rd, Frankford, DE 19945
Join C Glass Sisters and Inland Bays Garden Center on Saturday, September 4 for a fun afternoon creating your own framed seaglass picture.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 39817 Hickman Plaza Rd, Bethany Beach, DE
Mark your calendar for Aaron Howell at Bethany Beach Boathouse, premier Bethany Beach Delaware Restaurant.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Open House for MLS# DESU2002780 in Ocean View starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 28181 9 Foot Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939
SOUTHERN STARTING POINT FOR THE C.O.P.S RIDE. POLICE ESCORTED TO THE FOP LODGE 3.
