Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View events coming soon

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 5 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Live events are coming to Ocean View.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQw35_0bgSk7Vo00

Copy of Fresh made Christmas wreath

Frankford, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Address: 36067 Jones Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Join us as we create a beautiful wreath for the holiday season!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yn4ra_0bgSk7Vo00

"The Art of Sea Glass" A workshop with the C Glass Sisters

Frankford, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 38320 Muddy Neck Rd, Frankford, DE 19945

Join C Glass Sisters and Inland Bays Garden Center on Saturday, September 4 for a fun afternoon creating your own framed seaglass picture.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn7h3_0bgSk7Vo00

Aaron Howell

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 39817 Hickman Plaza Rd, Bethany Beach, DE

Mark your calendar for Aaron Howell at Bethany Beach Boathouse, premier Bethany Beach Delaware Restaurant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woM79_0bgSk7Vo00

Open House: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 37491 Bonnie St

Ocean View, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# DESU2002780 in Ocean View starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qL5Ho_0bgSk7Vo00

C.O.P.S. RIDE TO SUPPORT THE POLICE

Dagsboro, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 28181 9 Foot Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939

SOUTHERN STARTING POINT FOR THE C.O.P.S RIDE. POLICE ESCORTED TO THE FOP LODGE 3.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
75
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
Bethany Beach, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Frankford, DE
Ocean View, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bethany Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Live Events#Inland Bays Garden Center#De Mark#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy