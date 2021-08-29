Norton calendar: Events coming up

(NORTON, VA) Norton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norton area:

Forest Farming Intensive: Propagation to Processing Duffield, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 469 Cove Ridge Center Rd, Duffield, VA 24244

Whether you’re just getting started with forest farming, or looking to ramp up production, this intensive has something for everyone!

Girls Night Out The Show at Summit City (Whitesburg, KY) Whitesburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 214 Main Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Whitesburg ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Fall Harvest Fest Duffield, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5751 Kane Gap Road, Duffield, VA 24244

This event is for those who share the love of Cannabis to come together to make epic memories, in our own cannabis camping festival.

June Appal Recordings Presents Whitesburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 91 Madison Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Join us 9/25 at Appalshop for a very special concert with Carla Gover, Alice Gerrard & Kay Justice, and Dale Ann Bradley & MoonRunner

MEOC Walkathon Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 217 E 1st St N, Big Stone Gap, VA

MEOC’s 43rd annual walkathon is scheduled to take place Sunday, August 29th, on the Greenbelt walking trail in Big Stone Gap. Registration for the walk will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Bullitt Park and...