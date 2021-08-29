Cancel
Bellevue, MI

Events on the Bellevue calendar

Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Live events are coming to Bellevue.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellevue:

BLS CPR HANDS-ON SKILLS REVIEW SESSION - BATTLE CREEK, MI

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 330 W Hamblin Ave, Battle Creek, MI

BLS CPR Hands-On Skills Review Session LifeCare Ambulance, 330 Hamblin Ave., Battle Creek, MI 49037 An instructor will be on hand to conduct BLS CPR Hands-On Skills Review sessions for those who...

Sudden Rage @ Eagles Bike Nite

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Battle Creek, MI

Sudden Rage @ Eagles Bike Nite . Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Battle Creek., outdoor gig

Everyday Carbine

Bellevue, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 23100 13 Mile Rd (Old Bellevue Road), Bellevue, MI 49021

Carbine use has evolved into our everyday sporting and defensive needs. Take your carbine use to another level with Everyday Carbine

LMS Masque Presents James and the Giant Peach Jr.

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 300 S 28th St, Battle Creek, MI

Come join LMS MASQUE as they take on the adventure of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. A delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, a boy and his insect friends take an...

Deaf Day at the Zoo

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 7400 Division Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Deaf Day at the Zoo is an adventure for the Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing individuals and their families! Tickets are FREE thanks to

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

