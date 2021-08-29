Cancel
Cave Junction, OR

Events on the Cave Junction calendar

Cave Junction News Beat
 5 days ago

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Cave Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cave Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcCbw_0bgSjdRU00

Dinner Jet Boat Cruise on Hellgate Jetboat Excursions

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 966 SW 6th St, Grants Pass, OR

Join us for an evening to remember! The 4-hour 36-mile Dinner Excursion on Hellgate Jetboat Excursions (www.hellgate.com) brings families and friends together for an experience like no other. Tour...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43e7uq_0bgSjdRU00

Herbal Elixirs & Apothecary at The Grower's Market in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 4th & F Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Come enjoy all things local & visit Blissful Being Wellness, sip a tasty herbal drink and explore our apothecary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu574_0bgSjdRU00

Greeters Live & In-Person

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 NE Evelyn Ave, Grants Pass, OR

Greeters Live and IN-PERSON! Hosted by Apland s Auto Body Doors open at 7:45am, meeting to begin at 8:00am. The Ambassadors will be collecting $1 and a business card at the door. Coffee and food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juN0p_0bgSjdRU00

Regal Eagle Keeper Talk

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk we highlight the mighty eagle. Wildlife Images is home to two Bald Eagles and one Golden Eagle. Each has their own unique story as well as play critical roles in our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccJII_0bgSjdRU00

Senior Lunch (Pick up only, Go through Library Door)

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 520 E River St, Cave Junction, OR

Lunch for Seniors. Suggested donation$2.75 Call 541-295-7579 for more information td td

