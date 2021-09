For a certain era of James Bond fans, Daniel Craig is the definitive 007. As the man that became the face of the reboot era for the longest running film franchise in history, his five-film run nailed in a crucial pivot point in Bond’s cinematic history. Culminating in this fall’s release of No Time To Die, the time has come to start peeking behind the curtain of Craig’s history in the role, and in the upcoming documentary Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story, the actor opens up about some of those early pressures.