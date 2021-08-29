Ephraim events coming up

(EPHRAIM, UT) Ephraim has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ephraim:

First Day of Classes — Wasatch Academy | America's Boarding School for Generation Z Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

Glen Wood Memorial Futurity, Maturity, and Open 5D Salina, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

$40,000 added 2D Futurity & More Futurity Nominations Due 6/1 see https://www.swdclassic.com/glen-wood-memorial

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...