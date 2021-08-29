Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, IL

Live events coming up in Pittsfield

Posted by 
Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXMtk_0bgSjQuv00

MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 319 N Main St, Hannibal, MO 63401

Meet Hannibal's own Margaret Tobin Brown, the extraordinary woman behind the Titanic's most famous survivor!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Osko_0bgSjQuv00

Flip the Frog

Roodhouse, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

bring your dancing shoes, and us for some great entertainment!!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkvVC_0bgSjQuv00

Project Community Connect - 2021

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 Warren Barrett Drive, Hannibal, MO 63401

The mission of Project Community Connect is to address the contributing factors of a community-in-need, and work towards homelessness preven

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljkFd_0bgSjQuv00

Full Moon Mediumship Event

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 North 3rd Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

What Better Night For A Mediumship Demonstration Than A FULL MOON!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327Jd7_0bgSjQuv00

Learn More About LBB

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 16 Chester Rd, Hannibal, MO

Ever curious about the Women of Little Black Book? Are these some of the questions you have been wondering? Who are they? What do they do? Do I have to be a business owner? What do they stand for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
30
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
City
Hannibal, MO
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
Pittsfield, IL
Government
Hannibal, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Titanic#Project Community Connect#Mo Ever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy