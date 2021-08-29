Live events coming up in Pittsfield

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsfield:

MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 319 N Main St, Hannibal, MO 63401

Meet Hannibal's own Margaret Tobin Brown, the extraordinary woman behind the Titanic's most famous survivor!

Flip the Frog Roodhouse, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

bring your dancing shoes, and us for some great entertainment!!!!

Project Community Connect - 2021 Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 Warren Barrett Drive, Hannibal, MO 63401

The mission of Project Community Connect is to address the contributing factors of a community-in-need, and work towards homelessness preven

Full Moon Mediumship Event Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 North 3rd Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

What Better Night For A Mediumship Demonstration Than A FULL MOON!

Learn More About LBB Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 16 Chester Rd, Hannibal, MO

Ever curious about the Women of Little Black Book? Are these some of the questions you have been wondering? Who are they? What do they do? Do I have to be a business owner? What do they stand for...