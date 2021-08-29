Post calendar: What's coming up

(POST, TX) Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Post:

All-Church Book Study — First United Methodist Church Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1411 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX

We will study the book, Dangerous Prayers , by Craig Groeschel which teaches "how to pray prayers that search your soul, breaks your habits, and send you to pursue God's calling". Sermons will...

Rockin’ Box 33 House Show : Andrew Holmes Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Holmes specializes in lyrically poignant alternative music. His songs reflect on moments worth remembering with lyrics you wont forget.

11th Annual A Night for the Museum | FiberMax Center for Discovery @ Lubbock Memorial Civic Center @ 6pm Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:50 AM

Address: 1121 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, TX

11th Annual A Night for the Museum FiberMax Center for Discovery Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Tuesday, August 31st 6pm Tickets: $100-Individual; $1000-Reserved Table for Eight; $3000-Event...

55TH Reunion - A new original play by Sylvia Ashby Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2801 42nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79413

A staged reading of Sylvia Ashby’s 55th Reunion, a play "where some connect, and others disconnect."

Fly in the Helldiver in Lubbock, TX Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 6202 I-27, Lubbock, TX

Ride in the world's ONLY flying SB2C Helldiver when "The Beast" comes to Lubbock along with the B-17 Texas Raiders and her warbird friends! Admission to the event is $10/adult, $5 for children...