Chelan, WA

Live events on the horizon in Chelan

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 5 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Live events are lining up on the Chelan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWypu_0bgSjMdF00

Ben Smith Plays with Jessica Lynn Whitty - Chelan

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ben Smith Plays with Jessica Lynn Whitty - Chelan at Siren Song Farms, 7 Tunnel Hill Road, Chelan, WA, Tema, Ghana on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047Ac6_0bgSjMdF00

U-Pick Apples @ Chelan Valley Farms

Manson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2393 Green Ave, Manson, WA

August 28/29 – Open Saturdays and Sundays 12 pm to 5 pm. Unique opportunity to enjoy Honeycrisp and Gala apples!! Come enjoy time with family picking apples from the tree. Join us for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDceQ_0bgSjMdF00

Yoga + Wine at Rocky Pond Chelan Tasting Room

Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 212-A East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Enjoy a fun morning of Yoga + Wine at Rocky Pond!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTlNo_0bgSjMdF00

Live Music at Rio Vista Wines on the River

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Visit Rio Vista Wines on the river from 1-4 every Sunday for live music! Enjoying our park like setting, wonderful array of wines, a specialty salmon and cheese tray, and of course; our sandy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GF83T_0bgSjMdF00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Lake Chelan

Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 135 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Lake Chelan This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets

