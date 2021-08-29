Live events on the horizon in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) Live events are lining up on the Chelan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

Ben Smith Plays with Jessica Lynn Whitty - Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ben Smith Plays with Jessica Lynn Whitty - Chelan at Siren Song Farms, 7 Tunnel Hill Road, Chelan, WA, Tema, Ghana on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

U-Pick Apples @ Chelan Valley Farms Manson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2393 Green Ave, Manson, WA

August 28/29 – Open Saturdays and Sundays 12 pm to 5 pm. Unique opportunity to enjoy Honeycrisp and Gala apples!! Come enjoy time with family picking apples from the tree. Join us for...

Yoga + Wine at Rocky Pond Chelan Tasting Room Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 212-A East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Enjoy a fun morning of Yoga + Wine at Rocky Pond!

Live Music at Rio Vista Wines on the River Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Visit Rio Vista Wines on the river from 1-4 every Sunday for live music! Enjoying our park like setting, wonderful array of wines, a specialty salmon and cheese tray, and of course; our sandy...

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Lake Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 135 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Lake Chelan This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets