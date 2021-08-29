Cancel
Manistique, MI

Live events on the horizon in Manistique

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 5 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Manistique calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manistique:

Follywood: "Lost in Vegas!"

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Viva Las Vegas! Follywood takes you on a whirlwind adventure to Sin City. This year, what happens in Vegas... becomes a variety show in Curtis! Get ready for tons of laughs with all your favorite...

Basic Manners Class - $130 per dog

Manistique, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 8930W US-2, Manistique, MI

Can your dog sit, lay down and walk nicely on leash around distractions? You will learn how to teach your dog basic manners and discover what works best for you and your dog. This class will be...

Shipwreck Tour

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas

Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Prayer Meeting

Gladstone, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 528 28th St, Gladstone, MI

A weekly prayer meeting facilitated by members of the Prayer Team in the Library. All are welcome to attend!

ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

