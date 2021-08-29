Burkesville calendar: Events coming up

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Burkesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burkesville:

Steel Magnolias Columbia, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY 42728

Back for two encore performances, TheatreFest!'s Steel Magnolias returns to the LWC stage September 9 & 10 at 7:00 pm CT!

CCC Vintage Baseball League Championship Game Pall Mall, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2609 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN

Come watch the final game of the season as the two best teams of the summer challenge each other in Sgt. York's backyard!

Tuesday Night Yoga Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 S Public Square, Glasgow, KY

You are invited to Tuesday Night Yoga! $10 Per Person!

Thomas House Hotel Overnight Ghost Hunt Weekend Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 520 E Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

Listed by CNN as the Number #2 Most Haunted Location in the United States Ever wanted to stay the night in a Haunted Hotel? Here is your chance to join the Ghost Hunt Weekends Crew at the...

Never Forget: 9/11 20th Anniversary Poster Gallery Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, 2001, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, the “September 11...