Burkesville, KY

Burkesville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Burkesville Post
Burkesville Post
 5 days ago

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Burkesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burkesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOT8M_0bgSjKrn00

Steel Magnolias

Columbia, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY 42728

Back for two encore performances, TheatreFest!'s Steel Magnolias returns to the LWC stage September 9 & 10 at 7:00 pm CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmTkU_0bgSjKrn00

CCC Vintage Baseball League Championship Game

Pall Mall, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2609 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN

Come watch the final game of the season as the two best teams of the summer challenge each other in Sgt. York's backyard!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csW6E_0bgSjKrn00

Tuesday Night Yoga

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 S Public Square, Glasgow, KY

You are invited to Tuesday Night Yoga! $10 Per Person!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQWoa_0bgSjKrn00

Thomas House Hotel Overnight Ghost Hunt Weekend

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 520 E Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

Listed by CNN as the Number #2 Most Haunted Location in the United States Ever wanted to stay the night in a Haunted Hotel? Here is your chance to join the Ghost Hunt Weekends Crew at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6wYa_0bgSjKrn00

Never Forget: 9/11 20th Anniversary Poster Gallery

Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, 2001, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, the “September 11...

