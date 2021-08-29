Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls events coming soon

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Redwood Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redwood Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOjN9_0bgSjJz400

Sociability Run

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 641 Prentice St., Granite Falls, MN 56241

Second annual Sociability Run through Western Minnesota on the historic Yellowstone Trail from Glencoe to Ortonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkEJ2_0bgSjJz400

Project Turnabout 29th Annual Caring & Sharing Golf Tournament

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5522 Minnesota 67, Granite Falls, MN 56241

A golfing event to raise funds for Project Turnabout's Caring & Sharing Program that supports patient needs while in treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMeTY_0bgSjJz400

Sunflower Zentangle Class

Gibbon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1023 1st Ave, Gibbon, MN

We will Take Doodling to a whole new level. create a beautiful Sunflower to hang in the wall, copy and shrink for greeting cards or stationary. Treats and a great summer drink will be provided...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDzRD_0bgSjJz400

Raymond Harvest Festival

Raymond, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Co Rd 7 N, Raymond, MN

Come celebrate the 2021 Raymond Harvest Festival with us on August 27-29th! It’s Raymond Harvest Festivals 52nd celebration year! Friday, August 27 5-7pm – Taco in a Bag at the Community Center...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o577c_0bgSjJz400

MARVIN THIELKE ESTATE KANDIYOHI CO. FARM LAND

Lake Lillian, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

39.6 Acres of Farm Land Located in Green Lake Twp, Section 33, T-120-N, R-34-W, Kandiyohi Co. Auction will be held at the Citizens Alliance Bank Meeting Room 451 Lakeview St, Lake Lillian, MN Land...

