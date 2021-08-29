Holdrege events coming soon

(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holdrege calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holdrege:

Sonotorium Fundraiser Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3100 5th Ave, Kearney, NE

Fundraiser concert and event open to everyone to help fund the renovation of the historic Sonorotium at Harmon Park. Bands: Relevant and The OK Sisters Food available from NE Burger Also check out...

Charlotte's Web - ACT Audition Form Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 83 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE

Auditions for our Fall play, Charlotte's Web, will be held Monday and Tuesday, August 30 and 31. NEW: AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Here is the link to sign up...

KHS Book Club First Meeting Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 2702 W 11th St, Kearney, NE

All students who are interested in participating in the Kearney High School Student Book Club are welcome to join us for a short informational meeting at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the...

Waaagh-hammer Summer Event Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2202 Central Ave UNIT 5, Kearney, NE

Waaagh-hammer Summer Event is on Facebook. To connect with Waaagh-hammer Summer Event, join Facebook today.

Mike McCracken Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 412 W 18th St, Kearney, NE

Mike hails from Nashville, TN with over thirty years of professional playing, recording, and touring experience. Mike is a vocalist and utilizes his skills with unique instruments; dobro...