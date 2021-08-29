Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege events coming soon

(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holdrege calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holdrege:

Sonotorium Fundraiser

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3100 5th Ave, Kearney, NE

Fundraiser concert and event open to everyone to help fund the renovation of the historic Sonorotium at Harmon Park. Bands: Relevant and The OK Sisters Food available from NE Burger Also check out...

Charlotte's Web - ACT Audition Form

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 83 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE

Auditions for our Fall play, Charlotte's Web, will be held Monday and Tuesday, August 30 and 31. NEW: AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Here is the link to sign up...

KHS Book Club First Meeting

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 2702 W 11th St, Kearney, NE

All students who are interested in participating in the Kearney High School Student Book Club are welcome to join us for a short informational meeting at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the...

Waaagh-hammer Summer Event

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2202 Central Ave UNIT 5, Kearney, NE

Waaagh-hammer Summer Event is on Facebook. To connect with Waaagh-hammer Summer Event, join Facebook today.

Mike McCracken

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 412 W 18th St, Kearney, NE

Mike hails from Nashville, TN with over thirty years of professional playing, recording, and touring experience. Mike is a vocalist and utilizes his skills with unique instruments; dobro...

