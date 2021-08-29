Holdrege events coming soon
(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holdrege calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holdrege:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3100 5th Ave, Kearney, NE
Fundraiser concert and event open to everyone to help fund the renovation of the historic Sonorotium at Harmon Park. Bands: Relevant and The OK Sisters Food available from NE Burger Also check out...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM
Address: 83 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE
Auditions for our Fall play, Charlotte's Web, will be held Monday and Tuesday, August 30 and 31. NEW: AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Here is the link to sign up...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:45 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM
Address: 2702 W 11th St, Kearney, NE
All students who are interested in participating in the Kearney High School Student Book Club are welcome to join us for a short informational meeting at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 2202 Central Ave UNIT 5, Kearney, NE
Waaagh-hammer Summer Event is on Facebook. To connect with Waaagh-hammer Summer Event, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 412 W 18th St, Kearney, NE
Mike hails from Nashville, TN with over thirty years of professional playing, recording, and touring experience. Mike is a vocalist and utilizes his skills with unique instruments; dobro...
