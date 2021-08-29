Cancel
Tonopah, AZ

Live events Tonopah — what’s coming up

Tonopah Digest
Tonopah Digest
 5 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Live events are coming to Tonopah.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tonopah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxKnE_0bgSjHDc00

Get Your Glow Back SkinPen Event

Goodyear, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 14411 West McDowell Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Join us for a lunch time event to discover how microneedling can reduce acne scaring, pore size, improve wrinkles and lift your brows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaGKg_0bgSjHDc00

Meet the Teacher Night!

Tonopah, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come meet your teachers, get the bus schedule, lunch applications and more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMdrt_0bgSjHDc00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20909 W Yuma Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Welcome to Desert Hills Baptist Church GriefShare Ministry! We meet Monday's at 6:30 pm. Refreshments provided. Sign up here or visit our website to register, or for more information ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL6SU_0bgSjHDc00

Fall Refresher Filler Event

Goodyear, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 14411 West McDowell Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Do you want to look fresher for the fall instantly?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WROD3_0bgSjHDc00

Goodyear, AZ Weekday Concealed Carry Class

Goodyear, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2075 North PebbleCreek Parkway, Goodyear, AZ 85395

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

