Moorefield calendar: Events coming up

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Moorefield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moorefield:

Live Music with Bryan Stutzman Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Bryan Stutzman at Muse! Bryan Stutzman is a vocalist/guitarist native to the Shenandoah Valley. He plays his originals and covers all popular genres from today\'s hits going back...

Saddles & Smiles Music Fest Davis, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Park Road 826, Davis, WV 26260

Saddles & Smiles Annual “Modified” Music Festival to benefit Saddles and Smiles

Truck and Tractor Pull Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull Tickets in Woodstock at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 29, 2021 6:30 PM.

Hampshire Heritage Days Romney, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 91 S High St, Romney, WV

Annual Celebration of the history of West Virginia's oldest county & first town (Romney, est. Nov.1762). Historic homes & buildings tours. Scenic railroad excursion & ambush. Civil War ...

Holiday Cookie Decorating Class with Claire's Cake Co. Upper Tract, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866

Sip on cider with friends while learning how to decorate Christmas themed sugar cookies