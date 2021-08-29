Live events coming up in San Augustine
(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Augustine calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the San Augustine area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1936 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Join us for refreshments and a free copy of The House on Mango Street.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 905 East Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Join us at Piece Makers Studio to discuss The House on Mango Street and paint some pottery!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Join the library and our friends from Nacogdoches Historic Sites for a showing and celebration of The Polar Express!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 507 South Pecan Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Come hang out at Festival Park for an outdoor showing of Pixar’s Coco!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 507 South Pecan Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Full Moon Outdoor Concert featuring "The FAB 5" Beatles Tribute Band in Nacogdoches, TX
Comments / 0