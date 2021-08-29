Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Augustine, TX

Live events coming up in San Augustine

Posted by 
San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Augustine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Augustine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrAzs_0bgSjFSA00

Book Party at Ralph W. Steen Library

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1936 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for refreshments and a free copy of The House on Mango Street.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4OoM_0bgSjFSA00

Pottery Painting and Book Discussion

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 905 East Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us at Piece Makers Studio to discuss The House on Mango Street and paint some pottery!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEMDN_0bgSjFSA00

The Polar Express

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join the library and our friends from Nacogdoches Historic Sites for a showing and celebration of The Polar Express!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWZTe_0bgSjFSA00

Movie in the Park: Coco

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 507 South Pecan Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Come hang out at Festival Park for an outdoor showing of Pixar’s Coco!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AWzm_0bgSjFSA00

Full Moon Concert - The FAB 5 LIVE in Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 507 South Pecan Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Full Moon Outdoor Concert featuring "The FAB 5" Beatles Tribute Band in Nacogdoches, TX

Learn More

Comments / 0

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
39
Followers
213
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
San Augustine, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Library#House#The Polar Express#Coco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy