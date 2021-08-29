Cancel
Walton, NY

Walton events coming up

Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 5 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Walton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walton area:

Deposit Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry

Deposit, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 171 2nd St #1316, Deposit, NY

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Registration is open 1 day before the distribution from 8:30am until full. To register, please call (607) 278-2067 or click the link below. If you need a toll free...

Meditation Circles with Amanda Hoover

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2641 Dunk Hill Rd, Walton, NY

Meditation Circles with Amanda Hoover at The Uplands Center in Walton, NY Come join Amanda and a loving group of souls to experience direct connection, wisdom from your higher self and life...

Otsego County Amateur (Atchinson Cup)

Oneonta, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9 Country Club Dr, Oneonta, NY

This 36-hole individual stroke play tournament has a championship flight and several other flights based on handicap. Awards are presented for the top three players in each flight. Men and ladies...

JOE MILLER August 27-29A weekend of movement exploration in the country

Franklin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 810 Heathen Hill Rd, Franklin, NY

This weekend retreat will combine yoga with movement practices from the Feldenkrais method, which helps develop awareness of how you move so that you can learn to move with more ease and...

NY Harvest Festival & Freedom Fair 2021

Afton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 185 Echo Lane, Afton, NY 13730

This is the legendary NY Harvest Festival - Cannabis, Marijuana Harvest Fest! We host the longest running Cannabis Competition in America!

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

