Coming soon: Fairfield events

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

New Student Resident Move in Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

Please select one of the two move in dates for Orientation 2021.

Defend Life 2021 Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, ME 04901

Defending Life Starts With YOU! Learn how you can make a REAL impact in rescuing pre-born babies from death and why it matters.

Firearms Hunter Safety: Homestudy and Skills and Exam Day - Mercer Norridgewock, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1015 Beech Hill Road, #A, Mercer, ME 04957

Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)

Kennebec on Fire Festival Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Grand unveiling and lighting of five fire brazier metal sculptures on the Kennebec River, live music lineup by Sunday Project and drumming workshop with Morrigan Knox McLeod. Artist and Craftsman...

Storytime Winslow, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 136 Halifax St, Winslow, ME

Join us for a family storytime! Aimed at ages 0-7. Virtual storytimes can be found on the library Facebook page, Instagram and linked on the website.