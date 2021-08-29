Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ME

Coming soon: Fairfield events

Posted by 
Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

New Student Resident Move in

Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

Please select one of the two move in dates for Orientation 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyBpe_0bgSjDgi00

Defend Life 2021

Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, ME 04901

Defending Life Starts With YOU! Learn how you can make a REAL impact in rescuing pre-born babies from death and why it matters.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKvQa_0bgSjDgi00

Firearms Hunter Safety: Homestudy and Skills and Exam Day - Mercer

Norridgewock, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1015 Beech Hill Road, #A, Mercer, ME 04957

Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JE4Zr_0bgSjDgi00

Kennebec on Fire Festival

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Grand unveiling and lighting of five fire brazier metal sculptures on the Kennebec River, live music lineup by Sunday Project and drumming workshop with Morrigan Knox McLeod. Artist and Craftsman...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xT9A_0bgSjDgi00

Storytime

Winslow, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 136 Halifax St, Winslow, ME

Join us for a family storytime! Aimed at ages 0-7. Virtual storytimes can be found on the library Facebook page, Instagram and linked on the website.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
35
Followers
257
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterville, ME
Government
City
Mercer, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Fairfield, ME
City
Winslow, ME
City
Waterville, ME
Fairfield, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy