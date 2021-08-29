Wadena events coming soon
(WADENA, MN) Wadena has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wadena:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Flowers are better with friends. Get a pair of tickets for you and a friend for an evening at Grandflower Farm! You'll get a tour of the flowers, along with cutting tips and instructions. We'll...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 15567 Smokey Timbers Road Northwest, Miltona, MN 56354
The highlight of the year! TNP brings you a weekend of all things camping! Join us at Smokey Timbers Camp on Lake Miltona Labor Day Weekend!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 49899 Co Hwy 54, New York Mills, MN 56567
Attend an introductory course in precision shooting to prepare for participation in NRL22 Monthly Matches.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 107 Main Ave S, Park Rapids, MN
A quaint theatre with a classic neon marquee presenting mainstream movies with standard concessions. OPEN FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY. CLOSED WEDNESDAY THURSDAY. CASH ONLY! Doors open at 6:30 PM ...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 114 Memory Ln, Battle Lake, MN
August 29, 2021 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm ABC Brewing 114 Memory Lane Battle Lake
