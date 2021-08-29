Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wadena, MN

Wadena events coming soon

Posted by 
Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 5 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Wadena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wadena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juG7I_0bgSjCnz00

Bloom Social | DIY flower bar

Perham, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Flowers are better with friends. Get a pair of tickets for you and a friend for an evening at Grandflower Farm! You'll get a tour of the flowers, along with cutting tips and instructions. We'll...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtqst_0bgSjCnz00

End of Summer Camping Trip!

Miltona, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 15567 Smokey Timbers Road Northwest, Miltona, MN 56354

The highlight of the year! TNP brings you a weekend of all things camping! Join us at Smokey Timbers Camp on Lake Miltona Labor Day Weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjzjN_0bgSjCnz00

Midwest Precision Shooting Introduction to NRL22 Course

New York Mills, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 49899 Co Hwy 54, New York Mills, MN 56567

Attend an introductory course in precision shooting to prepare for participation in NRL22 Monthly Matches.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEQlT_0bgSjCnz00

Park Theatre Movies

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 107 Main Ave S, Park Rapids, MN

A quaint theatre with a classic neon marquee presenting mainstream movies with standard concessions. OPEN FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY. CLOSED WEDNESDAY THURSDAY. CASH ONLY! Doors open at 6:30 PM ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDH1z_0bgSjCnz00

Live Music at ABC Brewing

Battle Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 Memory Ln, Battle Lake, MN

August 29, 2021 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm ABC Brewing 114 Memory Lane Battle Lake

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
31
Followers
255
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Park Rapids, MN
City
Battle Lake, MN
Wadena, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Labor Day Weekend#Movies#Smokey Timbers Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy