Wadena events coming soon

(WADENA, MN) Wadena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wadena:

Bloom Social | DIY flower bar Perham, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Flowers are better with friends. Get a pair of tickets for you and a friend for an evening at Grandflower Farm! You'll get a tour of the flowers, along with cutting tips and instructions. We'll...

End of Summer Camping Trip! Miltona, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 15567 Smokey Timbers Road Northwest, Miltona, MN 56354

The highlight of the year! TNP brings you a weekend of all things camping! Join us at Smokey Timbers Camp on Lake Miltona Labor Day Weekend!

Midwest Precision Shooting Introduction to NRL22 Course New York Mills, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 49899 Co Hwy 54, New York Mills, MN 56567

Attend an introductory course in precision shooting to prepare for participation in NRL22 Monthly Matches.

Park Theatre Movies Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 107 Main Ave S, Park Rapids, MN

A quaint theatre with a classic neon marquee presenting mainstream movies with standard concessions. OPEN FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY. CLOSED WEDNESDAY THURSDAY. CASH ONLY! Doors open at 6:30 PM ...

Live Music at ABC Brewing Battle Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 Memory Ln, Battle Lake, MN

August 29, 2021 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm ABC Brewing 114 Memory Lane Battle Lake