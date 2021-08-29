Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud calendar: Coming events

Red Bud News Watch
 5 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Bud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUfos_0bgSjBvG00

Goatoberfest

Bloomsdale, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 8932 Jackson School Road, Bloomsdale, MO 63627

Baetje Farms invites you and your family to come out and visit the farm, November 7th 11am-4pm for our Annual Goatoberfest!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLipW_0bgSjBvG00

Music by Andrew Dahle

Columbia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 11604 Bluff Rd, Columbia, IL

Sunset Overlook is excited to welcome Andrew Dahle back on August 29!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIKz4_0bgSjBvG00

1st Annual Bags Tournament

Waterloo, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Address: 4177 Illinois 156, Waterloo, IL 62298

Bags Tournament. Two person teams CASH Prizes: 1st Place $200, 2nd $100 and 3rd place $50 . 100% of proceeds put back into our community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNHfZ_0bgSjBvG00

Live Music: Mister Blackcat

Millstadt, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 308 E Washington St, Millstadt, IL

Mister Blackcat is a two-piece Americana outfit based in St. Louis, MO playing a wide-ranging set of classic songs from the traditions of pre-war folk and blues, country, rock & roll, bluegrass...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkvc8_0bgSjBvG00

Discover Your Intuition

Columbia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 216 W Sand Bank Rd suite14, Columbia, IL

Come learn how to tap into your inner intuitive nature in our user friendly, 6 part workshop! We will venture into the exciting and often undiscovered realm of intuition that is within us all, and...

